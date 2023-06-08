North Texas K9 dies after suffering medical issues, department says

WATAUGA, Texas — A North Texas K9 officer has died after struggling with medical issues.
The Watauga Police Department shared to its Facebook page on Wednesday that K9 Kai, a seven-year veteran, was laid to rest.
"It is with regret that the Watauga Police Department wishes to share that our faithful and loyal K9 Officer Kai was put to rest today after a courageous struggle with some medical issues," the department said in its post. "During Kai's 7 years as an officer, he had a successful and decorated career. He has been an invaluable member of our department and the community. He will be missed."
The post was shared hundreds of times and garnered thousands of reactions and condolences from the North Texas community.
North Richland Hills PD was among those who expressed condolences.
"Deepest condolences. He will be missed. -K-9 Koba & Luka & the entire NRHPD team," the comment read.
