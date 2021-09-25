Broken main spills 100,000 gallons of wastewater in northwest Austin

Austin Water said Austin’s drinking water supply has not been affected by the overflow.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Water crews have responded after a broken main spilled more than 100,000 gallons of wastewater into a commercial storm drain in northwest Austin on Friday evening.

The force wastewater main near 8111 N. FM 620 was damaged from a utility contractor working in the area, Austin Water said.

Crews have set up a temporary dam and pumps to collect the spilled wastewater.

The overflow was discovered around 6 p.m. on Friday evening and was contained by around 7 a.m. on Saturday morning. Repairs have been completed, according to Austin Water, but crews remain in the area performing recovery and hauling until the cleanup is complete.

The overflow has not affected Austin’s drinking water supply. Officials with the Texas Commission Environmental Quality have been notified of the situation.

Austin Water officials urge:

Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2-mile of the overflow site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing and toothbrushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

Persons who purchase water from another public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.

The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil or water in the area potentially affected by the overflow.

If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible‎.