Wassailfest 2020 in New Braunfels canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

SAN ANTONIO — The City of New Braunfels announced Friday that the annual tradition of Wassailfest has been canceled for 2020 due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
The city posted the following statement on its Facebook page:
"As much as we would have loved to host the cherished annual Wassailfest, after much deliberation it became clear that due to COVID-19 this event could not be conducted in a safe manner. The health and safety of our residents is always a top priority so unfortunately, Wassailfest 2020 has been cancelled. This community tradition is part of what makes New Braunfels great and we look forward to bringing Wassailfest back in 2021. The Main Plaza will still be decorated with thousands of twinkling lights for the holiday season. We encourage everyone to hold their holiday events and gatherings with COVID-19 health and safety protocols in mind."
The annual Wassailfest celebration is usually held on the first Thursday of December and features food, shopping, wassail sampling, and entertainment. The city says the event is rescheduled for December of 2021.
In the meantime, the city says people can still enjoy Main Plaza during the Christmas season, which will be decorated with holiday lights as usual.