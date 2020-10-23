Wassailfest 2020 in New Braunfels canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

"As much as we would have loved to host the cherished annual Wassailfest, after much deliberation it became clear that due to COVID-19 this event could not be conducted in a safe manner. The health and safety of our residents is always a top priority so unfortunately, Wassailfest 2020 has been cancelled. This community tradition is part of what makes New Braunfels great and we look forward to bringing Wassailfest back in 2021. The Main Plaza will still be decorated with thousands of twinkling lights for the holiday season. We encourage everyone to hold their holiday events and gatherings with COVID-19 health and safety protocols in mind."