All clear given at Washington University after alert of armed person on campus

ST. LOUIS — Washington University students and staff were given the all-clear Thursday afternoon, about an hour after an alert about an armed person on the university's Danforth Campus.

The first alert was sent at around 3:15 and told students, faculty and staff on campus to hide and barricade themselves in a room until further notice. Any students not on campus were told to stay away. At around 4:25, the university said the "person in question has been located and there is no active threat related to this incident."