All clear given at Washington University after alert of armed person on campus

ST. LOUIS — Washington University students and staff were given the all-clear Thursday afternoon, about an hour after an alert about an armed person on the university's Danforth Campus.
The first alert was sent at around 3:15 and told students, faculty and staff on campus to hide and barricade themselves in a room until further notice. Any students not on campus were told to stay away. At around 4:25, the university said the "person in question has been located and there is no active threat related to this incident."
No other information was provided.
The alert said the university will provide updates at emergency.wustl.edu when they become available.
