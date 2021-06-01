DC under curfew after riots at the Capitol, Public Emergency extended for 15 days

The curfew is from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday for Washington.

WASHINGTON — DC's Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a curfew from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday for Washington amid violence and pro-Trump riots that caused U.S. Capitol Building to go under a lockdown.

"During the hours of the curfew, no person, other than persons designated by the Mayor, shall walk, bike, run, loiter, stand, or motor by car or other mode of transport upon any street, alley, park, or other public place within the District," said the order from Bowser's office.

The curfew imposed by the Mayor’s Order shall not apply to essential workers, including working media with their outlet-issued credentials, when engaged in essential functions, including travel to and from their essential work.

Bowser has been vocal about asking people to not travel to downtown DC amid protests that have been scheduled for weeks in DC.

Four people are dead, 52 are arrested and 14 DC Police officers have been injured amid pro-Trump riots and demonstrations near and at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, according to initial information released by MPD. Those numbers are expected to rise.

Bowser also issued a Public Emergency for 15 days, allowing her to institute another curfew at any time, among other options to ensure any violence is quelled.

Today, I'm ordering a citywide curfew for the District of Columbia from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7. pic.twitter.com/lp6Pt3DcYC — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 6, 2021

In the late Wednesday evening news conference with the media, DC Police Chief Contee and Mayor Bowser were asked about the response by DC Police. And if the department met the duties it was assigned to do.

"As far as the Metropolitan Police Department's response (Wednesday) I'm very comfortable with that," said DC Police Chief Contee. "I think will all (law enforcement agencies and DC officials) look back to examine the different plans that were in place -- the coordination, what US Capitol Police plans were."

Contee said that multiple law enforcement agencies were in communication prior to Wednesday's chaos and that an agreement was made to respond to one another needs if help was necessary during protests and riots.