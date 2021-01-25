SAISD elementary school without water due to water leak

SAN ANTONIO — An SAISD elementary school is without water due to a water leak.
According to a district spokesperson, Storm Elementary School experienced a water leak this morning and is in the process of notifying families.
As a result of the leak, the school's water source has been temporarily shut off for assessment and repair.
In the meantime, a water truck and extra hand sanitizer have been brought on-site "to ensure the day runs smoothly for our students."
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.