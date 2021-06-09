26-year-old Rodrick Garcia is described as a white male, who stands 5’08”, weighs approximately 165 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police and the FBI are continuously searching for Jezabel, 18, and Zaylee Zamora, 1. Police said they were kidnapped Tuesday night by Kristian Garcia, 24.

Wednesday, investigators announced they have issued a warrant for an accomplice in the alleged kidnapping.

Both pictures of Rodrick are from 2020, and he may or may not currently have facial hair, police said.

Officials originally reported that Kristian Garcia got away in an Escalade. Police confirmed today that Escalade was found in Corpus Christi with no sign of the missing mother or child.

It all started around 3:17 p.m. on Tuesday, Corpus Christi police officers were called out to the 6800 block of Windy Creek Dr. for a kidnapping.

When officers arrived, police said 24-year-old Kristian Garcia entered the residence of his ex-girlfriend, 18-year-old Jezabel Zamora without her permission.

Police say officers were told that Garcia forced Zamora and her daughter, Zaylee Zamora, to leave with him against their will. Police said they are believed to be in danger.

An AMBER Alert and CLEAR Alert have been issued for the missing mother and her daughter, police said.

Police said Garcia is described as 24-year-old male, who stands 5’07”, weighs approximately 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on his face and visible tattoos on both of his forearms.

Garcia currently has the following active warrants; Murder ($1,000,000 Bond), Aggravated Robbery ($100,000 Bond).

