The San Antonio Police Department has issued a warrant for the grandmother of a 6-year-old boy, Joel Jimenez, who has been missing from the east side since Sunday.

Sarah Tremillo, the missing child's grandmother, could face up to 10 years in prison for kidnapping.

The boy’s mother, Bianca Enriquez, tells KENS 5 she believes he was taken by his grandmother from the east side neighborhood. “We just want him home,” Enriquez said.

Police say Joel was last seen in the 700 block of J Street.

Enriquez said she hasn’t seen or heard her mother in months and doesn't know where she lives or how to get a hold of her. She said her mother was “not in the right state of mind” when she allegedly took her son.

“We’re hurt because this is somebody close to us… not a stranger,” she said.

Enriquez also said she received threats from an anonymous social media account.

“They had said they had my son in a body bag,” she said.

Joel is 4 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a distinctive mole on his upper left cheek. Police are investigating and say the boy was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts, and black sandals.

“He loves his family dearly,” Enriquez said. “He doesn't need to be in this situation, we don’t know if he’s hungry or tired, or if he’s in the same clothes… he doesn't deserve this, he’s just a child.”

If you have any information on Joel’s whereabouts, you are urged to call SAPD’s missing persons unit at (210) 207-7660.

