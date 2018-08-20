LAREDO — The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of a sex offender recently added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list.

46-year-old Raul Alejandro Martinez has been wanted since June 2018. DPS says that a total of seven felony warrants, including two counts of Sexual Assault and two counts of Indecency with a Child, have been issued for Martinez, whose last known address was in Laredo. Officials say that Martines "also has ties to San Antonio."

Martinez is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 195. He has tattoos on his neck, right shoulder, left arm, and left thigh.

The department says that anyone with information on Martinez's whereabouts should either:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section)

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store and for Android users on Google Play.

© 2018 KENS