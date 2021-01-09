Walmart to hire 20K new associates to meet supply chain demand after continued growth

The company is holding special hiring events on Sept. 8-9 to fill a wide range of permanent positions, with an average starting wage of $20.37 per hour.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Due to continued growth over the past year, Walmart plans to hire 20,000 new associates across more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices throughout the country.

Walmart issued a press release on Wednesday (Sept. 1) reporting that the FY22 earnings it released last week are an indicator of continued growth saying, “As our business continues evolving to meet the needs of today’s customers, having a robust supply chain is more important than ever. That’s why we’re excited to announce that our team is growing.”

“We had another strong quarter,” Walmart officials wrote. “Innovation across all areas of the business had a huge impact on our growth, and earlier this year, we shared plans to roll out high-tech automation systems to our facilities in addition to high-tech grocery distribution centers."

The company is holding special hiring events on Sept. 8-9 to fill a wide range of permanent positions in all its supply chain locations, including order fillers, freight handlers, lift drivers, technicians and management positions.

The average wage for supply chain associates is $20.37 per hour, according to the release.

“Every item on our store shelves and in our online inventory is there because of the combined efforts of our associates working in more than 250 supply chain facilities across the country,” the company stated.

Walmart has invested in associate development and growth opportunities, including six new Walmart Academies to help associates gain skills needed for success and to support the supply chain.

Indiana Walmart General Manager, Angie Baecke said it means the world to have a caring group of people to work with.

“Your job becomes more than just getting a paycheck, it becomes a career,” Baecke said. “And, there’s opportunity here to learn from the ground up and add to the culture by putting your own special twist on being a part of a team."

Walmart says it encourages associates to pursue further education with Live Better U and announced that it would pay 100% of the cost of tuition and books for Live Better U , allowing Supply Chain associates to achieve bachelor’s degrees debt-free.