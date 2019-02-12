SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office and Bexar County Fire Department responded to a fire at a Walmart late Sunday night.

The incident took place just before midnight at the location on Binz-Engleman and North Foster Road on the northeast side.

A witness told authorities that a man came in five minutes before close, walked around the corner and a minute later, an employee saw smoke.

Employees said they found a small propane tank and a small fire. The man reportedly left the store from an open side door.

The fire was extinguished and authorities are investigating.