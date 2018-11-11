SAN ANTONIO — The cold temperatures on Saturday morning weren’t enough to stop hundreds of people from participating in the American Heart Association Heart and Stroke Walk, held at Texas A&M-San Antonio campus.

KENS’s own Jeremy Bake emceed the event.

Since the annual walk began in 1993, mortality rates from cardiovascular disease and stroke have dropped by 45 percent. Donations to research help to create new technology such as artificial heart valves, cholesterol drugs, stents and mechanical heart pumps to help extend the life of patients.

