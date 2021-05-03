The vehicle was found hours later with the little girl safe inside. Police are still looking for the suspect(s).

WOLCOTT, Conn. — Wolcott police release the 911 calls after a vehicle was stolen from a gas station late Sunday night with a 5-year-old girl inside.

The harrowing incident took place around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night at the Cumberland Farms on Meriden Road.

Surveillance video shows a blue Kia pulling up to the store and one person in the vehicle jumping out and getting into a parked car next to it.

The suspect backed the vehicle out and tried to drive off but struck another parked vehicle.

At that point, an 11-year-old boy inside the vehicle jumped out, but his 5-year-old sister was still inside. In the video, the boy can be seen running after the vehicle as the suspects fled the gas station.

The vehicle and the blue Kia sped away in the direction of Waterbury.

The child’s mother can be heard frantically calling 911, asking for police officers to get to the gas station.

“They left! My baby is in the car! My baby is 5 years old!” she says. “I don’t know who took it.”

A BOLO was issued and hours later, the vehicle was found on Knollwood Drive at Split Rock Drive – about a mile from the police station. The child was found safe inside, sleeping in the back seat and appeared physically unharmed.

"I was praying that the child was still inside the car – that was our main concern," Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens told FOX61 News on Monday "I looked inside and didn't see because it was dark and the windows were a little bit tinted, but I opened the car door and I could see in the backseat the child was asleep."

The suspects remain on the run.

