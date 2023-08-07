Waco Family Medicine feeds community members experiencing homelessness at "Flavor Feast"

This event kicked off National Health Center Week for Waco Family Medicine.

WACO, Texas — To kick off National Health Center Week (NHCW), Waco Family Medicine (WFM) helped feed community members experiencing homelessness at the Meyer Center on Monday, Aug. 7.

NHCW is an annual observance from Aug. 6 to 12 that aims to celebrate community health centers and all that they do for the residents in their respective areas.

The week is broken down by three key days:

Monday - People Experiencing Homelessness Day

Wednesday - Patient Appreciation Day

Friday - Health Center Staff Appreciation Day

According to WFM, community members experiencing homelessness go through increased rates of disease, behavioral health conditions and more. The Meyer Center is said to treat more patients experiencing homelessness than most in the WFM system.

Last year, WFM says it provided over 61,000 patients with medical, dental and behavioral health care across 15 clinical sites.

To learn more, visit here.