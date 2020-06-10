There's a new voting system at the Bexar County polls | Here's how it works

There are several key steps to ensure your ballot is counted this year. Here’s a look at what to expect at the polls.

A video posted on the Bexar County Elections Department website shows the new voting system. Jacquelyn Callanen, the elections administrator, is featured in the video with step-by-step instructions.

When you show up to a vote center, you will need to show a proper form of identification. The acceptable forms of ID are a Texas driver’s license, a Texas election ID certificate, a state handgun license, a U.S. passport or military ID. You may qualify to vote in person with other forms of ID, like your birth certificate.



Next, a poll worker will issue you a personal ballot card and you will need to verify your precinct number before going to the new machines. If you are hard of hearing, the machines will have headphones and a keypad available. If you have poor vision, the machine allows you to increase the text size or change the colors on the screen.

You will take your personal ballot card and slide it into the voting machine at the bottom right. You have the option of English or Spanish. Then, you will vote on the candidates and propositions. Afterwards, you can review or change your selections. Once you’ve confirmed your choices are correct, you will need to print out your ballot. The final step is to go to a second machine called a tabulator and insert your printed ballot in order to make your vote official.