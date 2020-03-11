Thousands of Bexar County residents take to the polls to vote on Election Day

Here's everything you need to know about voting in the county and voting in Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Elections Department provided an update at 11:30 a.m. regarding Election Day.

As of 9:30 a.m., more than 19,000 people have voted Tuesday. In total, we have seen 613,621 Bexar County residents vote in person, 82,095 absentee, totaling to 695,806, according to the department.

The Alamo tweeted Monday that temporary fencing is going up in Alamo Plaza as security precautions on Election Day. The City will add the temporary fencing around the perimeter of Alamo Plaza as a security precaution for the rest of the week.

