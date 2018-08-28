SAN ANTONIO — The plans for a new Alamo Plaza could soon be finalized.

There was no vote Monday from the Alamo Citizens Advisory Committee. They did, however, meet in executive session to discuss five big issues, such as the closure of Alamo and Houston streets, and parade routes.

Kathy Acock attended her first public meeting on Monday, and she said she’s sold on its future plans.

“I really do treasure and value history,” she said. “Everything they described made sense. I’m glad to see it happening.”

Presenters on the project showed future designs. They say the current experience of the Alamo is compromised, and say it’s neither a welcoming urban plaza nor a powerful historic site.

Susan Green is on the opposing side.

"Don’t move the cenotaph,” Green said. “Don’t remove the parade route. Don’t remove plaza access. Don’t remove the rock walls and gardens.”

Green, like several others, have issues with the proposed plan. Her biggest complaint is moving the 60-foot cenotaph, which honors the Alamo defenders killed. The plan is to move the cenotaph about 500 feet to the south.

“The idea the battlefield memorial should be moved off the battlefield is just a disgrace, I think,” she said.

However, the move doesn’t bother Acock. “Let’s put it where it makes good sense for the plaza and all of that,” she said. "I don’t care where that is. As long as it is on the plaza, then we have accomplished what we need to do.”

According to the presenters, the plans would make the plaza more grand. They say it will transform the visitor experience, and make the mission footprint actually visible. They also say it allow visitors to honor sacred burial grounds.

But Green isn’t buying it. “They aren’t listening at all,” she said. “Yes, that cenotaph needs to be repaired in place. It could cost maybe under a half a million dollars on old estimates. But to think they are going to move it with 23-deep footers.”

The next big meeting is Thursday. The committee could vote on site strategies. If they vote on the plan, it would then go through two more committees, like the Alamo Management and the Executive Committee, which is made up of Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush.

The city council is expected to vote on the public-private site plan in September, which will begin the process to close parts of Alamo, Crockett, and Houston streets.

