Vote expected Thursday on revamped Alamo Plaza plan

SAN ANTONIO — After months of delays and debate, the revamped version of the plan to remake Alamo Plaze will be up for a vote in the San Antonio City Council Thursday.

One of the big issues with the plan was the debate over whether to move the famous Alamo Cenotaph. The revised plan approved by the Alamo City Advisory Council would call for repairs to the Cenotaph but not move it down Alamo Street. Portions of that road would close from Houston to Crockett by June 1, only allowing access to commercial vehicles and first responders.

Instead of lowering the Alamo two feet into the ground and erecting barriers around it, the new guidance calls for workers to install landscaping and pavers that mark the Alamo's historic footprint. Tourists could walk freely from the plaza to the mission-fort under the amended design.

"I'm excited, actually, to be at this point because it really is a reboot and it is kind of a re-centering of where we are moving forward," Council Tri-chair Sue Ann Pemberton said back in March.

The plan comes after Mayor Ron Nirenberg asked Councilman Roberto Trevino to resign. Trevino had championed the previous version of the plan. The mayor appointed Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran to coordinate a reset of the project.