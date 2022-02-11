Volunteers needed for Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner

Registration opens Wednesday for people looking to hlep out with the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The largest Thanksgiving dinner event in the country is looking for volunteers.

Registration opens Wednesday for people looking to hlep out with the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner.

The annual tradition returns to the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center on Thanksgiving day. More than 50,000 people are expected at the annual dinner, which includes turkey, ham, and all the trimmings. The food usually comes from donations from the community and businesses. Servers and staff also come from volunteers

Volunteers can begin signing up at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.