Volunteers needed for Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner

Registration opens Wednesday for people looking to hlep out with the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The largest Thanksgiving dinner event in the country is looking for volunteers.

Registration opens Wednesday for people looking to hlep out with the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner.

The annual tradition returns to the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center on Thanksgiving day. More than 50,000 people are expected at the annual dinner, which includes turkey, ham, and all the trimmings. The food usually comes from donations from the community and businesses. Servers and staff also come from volunteers

Volunteers can begin signing up at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

If you would like to sign up as a volunteer, you can learn more on their website.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.