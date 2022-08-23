Volunteers needed to drive cancer patients to their appointments

The "Road to Recovery" program was put on pause in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — If you have a car and time to spare, you could be someone’s ride to live-saving care.

The American Cancer Society is looking for volunteers to drive patients to their appointments. The "Road to Recovery" program was put on pause in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To ensure all patients get the care they need, the American Cancer Society plans to relaunch the program with the help of 14 volunteers.

Kaela Momtselidze is the Senior Manager for Cancer Support Strategic Partnerships with the American Cancer Society. She said transportation can often be one of the biggest barriers to a person’s treatment.

“They could be getting the best treatment that's available out there in the world,” Momtselidze said. “But if they don't have a ride to that treatment, then they're not going to be able to receive it and it won't work.”

Many people need daily or weekly cancer treatment, often over the course of several months.

“Cancer treatment is very long and there are multiple days involved, back and forth from home to the treatment facility,” Momtselidze said. “Friends and family can always jump in and help, but again, it's a lengthy treatment process and so sometimes they're not always available for every single appointment.”

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer, Momtselidze said the Road to Recovery program is flexible. The rides go based off your availability. She said it’s also a rewarding way to give back to your community.

“This is a ride to treatment that could ultimately save their life,” Momtselidze said. “It's a great program to be involved with and we really could use some help.”