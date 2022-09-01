Volunteers continuing search for Lina Khil

If you would like to help search, you can meet volunteers at McDermott Elementary at 9 a.m. Sunday.

SAN ANTONIO — Volunteers in San Antonio will be continuing their search in San Antonio Sunday morning.

Pamela Allen with Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach said searchers will be meeting at McDermott Elementary at 9 a.m. to continue their search.

Lina Khil has been missing since Dec. 20 when she vanished from the playground at her family's apartment complex on the north west side.