Volunteers asked to assist in migrant shelter preparations

SAN ANTONIO — The Expo Hall on the Freeman grounds is buzzing with progress as community volunteers work to set up cots, bedding, and everything else migrant children will need during their temporary stay in San Antonio.

The Chair of the Bexar County Child Welfare Board told KENS 5 she helped broadcast the call for volunteers as part of her group's mission to care for kids, regardless of circumstances.

Beyond moving day activities, details about when the children might arrive have been impossible to come by.

Health and Human Services did not respond to KENS 5 requests for updates Sunday.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff says the effort to protect the children and the community is intense.

“All the adults that will be working there, we may have up to 300 staff out there working. They will be tested and everybody within the facility that will be there, the young people will have to wear face masks,” Judge Wolff said.

Judge Wolff says the effort to find more appropriate placements for the children is underway.

“They will be in the center until we find a place to take them, whether with family, mother, father, grandmother, grandfather, uncle, aunt, try to get them placed with family,” Judge Wolff said.

Judge Wolff says if family placements can't be found, local licensed child care facilities will step up to provide care, but there are still many unknowns about how and when this effort will progress.