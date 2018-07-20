Every summer, hundreds of thousands of people visit the Comal River in New Braunfels to beat the heat. Tubers and swimmers enjoying the water are encouraged to help keep the river clean. It’s actually the law.

On an underwater litter patrol of the river, volunteer divers with a local conservation club found five contraband cans.

So far this year, city police officers have written 301 tickets to people breaking the disposable container ordinance. Those tickets can carry a fine of up to $500.

“Our rivers are important to our community, our economy and our heritage. These ordinances help us keep them clean and safe, while still allowing people to have fun,” said Amy Niles, the River Operations Manager in New Braunfels.

The divers also found sunglasses, t- shirts and even a trailer hitch.

“They don’t realize how much stuff they drop in it every day and how much wildlife is out there,” said Sam Lowry, a spunky 11-year-old participating in the dive. “Keep your river clean, it’s important.”

Lowry said the father-daughter dive was one way she could make a difference while taking a stand against litter.

Another team that included a Navy Diver stationed at Fort Sam Houston found more trash near the tube chute.

“A lot of us from base come up here to relax and float down the river,” said Justin Packan. “[I came] just to pick up the trash that people might have dropped in there whenever people are floating, to help give back to the community.”

Cleanliness and safety are two reasons the divers discard the debris.

They also know that pieces of plastic are bad news for the fish, turtles and other critters who also use the river.

“A lot of marine animals are getting hurt because of our mess,” said Marie Collevati with Dive World Scuba. She organized the dive, and has other projects in the works to help protect our planet.

"Everything does start on the land, it goes from the lakes to the rivers to the sea, so if we could tackle this garbage here first, then we’re avoiding it getting to the sea.”

Niles shared city data regarding the amount of litter Scuba teams have pulled from the Comal River over the past few years. From January to June of this year, about 500 pounds of litter were found in the river. That number does not include the banks or park areas along the waterway.

In 2017, the river litter totaled more than 3,000 pounds.

The conservation club reminds everyone: “Don’t mess with Texas” on the river or on the road.

This week was the first time the conservation club through Dive World Scuba cleaned the Comal River. They plan to do it again every month, year round.

Comal River Clean Up records:

2015- approximately 3,929 pounds of litter

2016- approximately 4,255 pounds of litter

2017- approximately 3,077 pounds of litter

2018 (Through June): approximately 538 pounds of litter

Debris found in the July dive:

2 small balls (tennis and pet)

2 cigarette butts

1 cigarette lighter

1 small food container

1 food wrapper

33 plastic fragments

2 porcelain fragments

4 sunglasses

1 goggle

1 plastic lid

1 metal knife

1 piece electrical tape

1 crutch rubber handle (for under armpit)

5 beer cans

1 small car part

1 wire

35 metal fragments (including 5 pennies in this one)

8 rubber bands

10 short ropes and strings

21 paper/cardboard fragments

3 items of clothing

1 towel

2 shoes

1 band aid

1 metal drawer rail

15 glass fragments

