San Antonio is set to receive $73 million from Volkswagen.

That money is part of the settlement between the automaker and the EPA. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality will be presenting a draft Beneficiary Mitigation Plan regarding the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust. A minimum of $209 million is available to Texas, for state beneficiaries, for projects that reduce nitrous oxides. San Antonio will receive $73 million- about 35 percent - of the total allocation to Texas.

It comes after VW lied about its emissions controls on some of its diesel vehicles.

The Texas Commissioner on Environmental Quality will host a news conference with more details Monday afternoon.

