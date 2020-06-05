SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio has a new water source thanks to the Vista Ridge pipeline.

San Antonio Water System (SAWS) announced that water from the 142-mile pipeline is now flowing through water taps.

The project, which is the city's largest non-Edwards Aquifer project, was completed on time despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The pipeline which runs from Burleson County will deliver 45 million gallons a day, providing up to 20 percent of the city's water supply.

"For much of our lives, San Antonio has been water-challenged, worrying about drought that came along in the summer months. With Vista Ridge, we can be assured that our children will have the water they and their families need to thrive here," SAWS Board of Trustees Chairman Berto Guerra said.

The project itself was the result of a public-private partnership between SAWS and Garney Construction. Ownership of the wells and pipeline system will be transferred to SAWS after 30 years.