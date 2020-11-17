Community says final goodbyes to HPD Sgt. Sean Rios

Mayor Turner proclaimed that Nov. 18 will now be Sgt. Sean Sebastian Rios Day in Houston.

HOUSTON — Houston Police Sgt. Sean Rios was laid rest today in a private funeral with full police honors.

The funeral was held at Grace Church Houston on the Gulf Freeway.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the funeral with full police honors was reserved for family, friends, HPD staff and those who knew Sgt. Rios.

A visitation for the public was held Tuesday at Sagemont Church.

“It's about celebrating his life, not necessarily focusing on his death,” Turner said before the memorial service. “My focus is on his commitment and dedication and life of service to our city. Sgt. Rios has been with the city for 25 years.”

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo directed his comments during the ceremony toward the family of Sgt. Rios.

“The promise of eternal life is not an empty promise, it is a guarantee,” the chief said. “Your dad was with you on the football field, your dad will remain with you in your hearts, and in your memories, but you will see you dad again.”

During the service, Mayor Turner talked about what Sgt. Rios meant to the city.

“This city is grateful, we are so very proud, today we come to honor a Marine, proud police officer for 25 years, a proud father, a great son, a tremendous relative,” the mayor said. “But it a reminder to us that this city has been and continues to be blessed, we are blessed because of people like Sgt. Rios.”

Mayor Turner went to proclaim that Nov. 18 will now be Sgt. Sean Sebastian Rios Day in Houston.

Rios, 47, was shot to death on Nov. 9 during a shootout off I-45 North near Stuebner Airline. He managed to make it to the nearby Taj Inn Suites, but died in the lobby.

Robert Soliz, 24, was arrested the following day and charged with murdering Rios. He remains jailed

Police are still searching for a person of interest seen talking with Soliz shortly after the shootout. Chief Art Acevedo called him “an extreme person of interest.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Special Investigations Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Police said the person of interest was driving a black Chevy truck.