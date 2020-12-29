'Visit San Antonio' president and CEO announces resignation

Casandra Matej have overseen the city's impactful tourism and hospitality industry for nearly a decade.

SAN ANTONIO — Visit San Antonio is saying goodbye to president & CEO Casandra Matej.

Matej has resigned her position, effective January 26, 2021.

This week, Matej, who has overseen San Antonio's impactful tourism and hospitality industry for nearly a decade, was named President & CEO) of Visit Orlando in Florida.

Orlando is currently the No. 1 U.S. travel destination and home to seven of the world's top theme parks.

At this time, Dave Krupinski, Visit San Antonio's currently Chief Operating Officer, will serve as interim director.

The executive Committee will recruit and seek Matej's permanent replacement in the coming months