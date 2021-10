Polycystic Kidney Disease is one of the leading causes of kidney failure and could be life threatening to both adults and children.

SAN ANTONIO — Not a lot of people are familiar with Polycystic Kidney Disease, but did you know it affects more than 100 thousand Americans?

It’s one of the leading causes of Kidney failure and could be life threatening to both adults and children. If a child with PKD lives, they usually need dialysis and/or transplant by age 8.

To support the cause, the community is coming together for a virtual PKD walk Oct 8-17.