Local

Two men who escaped mental facility being urgently sought by Virginia Police

Both men are convicted felons with warrants out for their arrest.
Virginia State Police are asking the public to help them locate Leigh, left, and Wilkerson, right.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Virginia State Police are asking the public to help them locate two patients who escaped from the Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg on Sunday. 

A release states that both men are convicted felons with multiple warrants out for their arrest. 

 Austin Preston Leigh, 31, is pictured below. He's wanted for drug-related charges in Chesapeake and for escaping a mental facility. 

Austin Leigh is wanted by Virginia State Police.

Bryant Marcus Wilkerson, 29, is pictured below. He's wanted on a felony probation violation and for escaping a mental facility. Wilkerson is considered to be dangerous and possibly armed. 

Bryant Wilkerson is wanted by Virginia State Police.

If you have any information on where they could be, contact Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800, dial #77 or email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov 

