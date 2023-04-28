Virginia man surrenders after standoff on the west side

Officials say the man's family reported him as a danger to himself and the public after they saw he traveled to San Antonio from Virginia.

SAN ANTONIO — One Virginia man has been detained after several hours of barricading himself in his car on the west side Friday afternoon, according to SAPD.

The incident occurred at the 4000 block of W. Commerce Street around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Officials say the man's family reported him as a danger to himself and the public after they saw he traveled to San Antonio from Virginia.

Police were able to locate the man after family members provided a description of his car's description and location due to a phone tracker.

Officials attempted to do a traffic stop but the man refused to come out. SWAT was called to the scene and after several hours police say he surrendered peacefully.