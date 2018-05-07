SAN ANTONIO - In a viral Facebook post, a woman claims a man became angry at her teenage son and his friends because one of them was wearing what appears to be a "Make America Great Again" slogan hat.

The altercation reportedly happened at a Whataburger location near Thousand Oaks and Nacogdoches Road, according to the post.

In her post Wednesday, Patricia Spittler asks Facebook users to help identify the "scum bag of the year."

The man in the video is shown throwing his drink at the table and shouting a racial slur.

WARNING: The video contains graphic language.

"His friend was wearing a patriotic hat, and this happened! It would be nice to know who he is for someone to let him know his actions are not okay! Real tough guy... approaches a group of teenagers minding their own business just having a burger! He kept his hat, too," she wrote in the public post.

The video has since been shared nearly 50,000 times and viewed nearly two million times.

