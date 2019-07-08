SAN ANTONIO — A Facebook post made the rounds Tuesday evening that someone threatened to carry out a shooting at an unspecified San Antonio H-E-B.

According to a spokesperson for the grocery chain, there's no truth to that claim. “It is a completely false social post," H-E-B Public Affairs Manager Julie Beddingfield said. "That information is not accurate. Of course, the safety of our customers is a top priority. Our security team is looking into the post”

SAPD told KENS 5 they don't believe there's anything to this post. They said it's been going around since at least Monday.

