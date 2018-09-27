SAN ANTONIO — You know you're from San Antonio, "if you plan on calling out of work during Fiesta," comedian Chinedu Ogu says.

Ogu has two shows at Blind Tiger Comedy Club this Saturday, September 29, at 7 pm and 9:30 pm.

“I love having fun on stage. It’s going to be a lot of energy,” Ogu told KENS 5.

Ogu's video depicting things only San Antonians can relate to went viral with over 600,000 views this spring.

Although he was born and bred in Houston, Ogu tells KENS 5 he has plenty of family he visited frequently in the Alamo City.

“It’s a very rich culture in San Antonio. You can tell what people enjoy,”

Ogu's latest 'tour of San Antonio' will have you in shreds.

Tickets for his September 29 show are $20. Purchase them here.

The comedian is also a morning show host at KENS 5's sister station KHOU of Houston. He talks sports and trending topics on their show 'H-Town Rush'.

Ogu said it took a while for his family to accept his career in comedy, but didn't let that stop him from his passion. After being fired from his first job out of college, Ogu set his sights seriously on making comedy a full-time gig.

“Since I was down in the pit anyway, I figured you might as well get out of it doing what you want to do,” Ogu said.

In 2012 he began posting comedic videos to YouTube every day. Five years later, his video 'I'm from Houston' went viral.

Today, Chinedu has over 100,000 fans keeping up with him on Facebook and he's in the middle of a state-wide tour.

