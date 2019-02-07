DEVINE, Texas — Family members have planned a prayer vigil for a missing mother believed to have been kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend.

According to a flyer shared by the victim's family, a vigil for Jessica Sanchez will take place Tuesday, July 2 at 7:30 p.m. at 322 Fox Run in Devine.

Sanchez has been missing since Sunday when police say her ex-boyfriend, Jorge Jaramillo, crawled into her home through a window. He then allegedly forced Sanchez at gunpoint to leave the home, using her vehicle to flee the area.

According to family members, Sanchez's three daughters were inside the home at the time of the alleged kidnapping but were unharmed during the incident.

Officers with the Devine Police Department recovered the vehicle and Sanchez's cellphone in the Pearson area but were unable to locate the victim or Jaramillo.

Speaking to KENS 5 Monday, Sanchez's brother-in-law, Santiago Carrillo urged anyone with information to contact authorities.

"Please if anyone has seen or heard anything can you please let the Police Department know," Carrillo pleaded. "We have a big support group as far as family and friends go but all prayers are much needed at this time."

Police ask the public to keep an eye out for the Sanchez or Jaramillo but not to approach the suspect directly. Instead, they ask anyone who sees Sanchez or Jaramillo contact police at 9-1-1 or 830-663-4403.