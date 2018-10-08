SAN ANTONIO — A candlelight vigil will be held Friday evening for 10-year-old Reanne Olivarez after she was killed while reportedly in the care of a relative of her stepfather.

Police received a call Monday afternoon for a 'sick person' in the 4100 block of Parkdale on the city's northwest side. Once on scene, police said they found 32-year-old Paul Anthony Bateman inside the residence with two children, ages 1 and 10.

The 10-year-old, Olivarez, was pronounced dead on the scene.

"There was only one adult inside that location with these two young children. That's why they felt they had enough probable cause to arrest him for the charge of murder,” SAPD Sergeant Michelle Ramos said.

Upon further investigation, police said they believe Olivarez was the victim of a murder. Her injuries included blunt force trauma to her chest and head area, police said.

Police have arrested 32-year-old Paul Anthony Bateman and charged him with murder. Bateman is not related to the victim, but he is family to her mother's common-law husband.

Mourners were asked to assemble at 8 p.m. at Espada Park in South San Antonio.

Funeral services for Olivarez have also been set. Monday, a rosary will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Mission South Funeral Home. A burial ceremony will follow Tuesday morning. Mourners are asked to arrive at 9:30 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church before heading to the burial site at Mission South Funeral Home.

All who would like to attend her services were asked to arrive early.

