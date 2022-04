KENS 5 Anchor Sarah Forgany was there as his wife and the three strangers who saved his life met for the first time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — New video shows a man collapsing while playing in a tournament at Chicken N' Pickle. What happened next is nothing short of a miracle.

KENS 5 Anchor Sarah Forgany was there as his wife and the three strangers who saved his life met for the first time.