KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. — Talk about being in the right place at the right time!

Four friends from San Antonio flew to Miami for a weekend away. Their vacation turned into a rescue mission.

Half an hour into their chartered deep-sea fishing trip, the couples saw another boat headed their way.

Christine Haines said that they "waved back, and they made a come here motion. So the captain turned around, and when we got close we saw one guy was sitting on the floor of the boat, holding up his arm, and it was mangled and bloody."

The man boarded their boat, and instinct kicked in for Haines, a nurse, and her co-worker and friend, Glaiza Martin. They raced to react to what the man said was a shark bite.

(Warning: graphic video below)

"First thing you want to do is stop bleeding; first thing we had to do was apply pressure," Haines and Martin explained.

Their husbands and the crew kept the man's arm clean - and kept him awake. It was the husbands first chance to see their wives at work.

"It was heroic," Dale Haines explained. "You hear the stories of what they do at the hospital, you hear them talk about their experience; but you never get to see them in person."

The crew sailed to first responders and made sure the man was in good hands before heading back out to sea.

The couple ended their deep-sea voyage with plenty of mahi-mahi, and a few lessons too.

"If you’re gonna go on a boat, make sure you have a really good first aid kit," Christine Haines said.

The couples say they were thankful they were there and are hopeful for the man's recovery.