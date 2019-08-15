SAN MARCOS, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video aired May 21.

A local hero returned home from the hospital Thursday after being struck by a motorist on I-35 in May.

San Marcos Police Officer, Claudia Cormier, was honored outside the police headquarters, where she was welcomed home the "right way" by a crowd of 200 smiling faces.

The impact severed Cormier's leg and caused her numerous additional severe injuries. Despite the multiple surgeries and physical trauma, Cormier said she will be back on duty.

"Claudia represents the best in all of us – courage, determination, strength, and a positive outlook. I cannot wait until she returns to work at the San Marcos Police Department!" said Police Chief Chase Stapp