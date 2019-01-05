Investigators with San Antonio’s Animal Care Services Department need to identify the person who was caught by a doorbell security camera leaving a pet tied to a driveway basketball hoop.

Officials say it happened in the Fieldstone subdivision on the northwest side on the morning of April 24. Video from the home on Pioneer Gold shows the individual dropping a small plastic bag of food next to the young terrier before tying her leash to the metal pole.

ACS said the dog is now safe, but they’re looking for the person, who can be seen looking back at the pet before leaving it.

KENS 5

In a press release, ACS said animal abandonment is against the law. “ACS reminds residents there is a wide array of community resources available for those not able or willing to care for their pets any longer. In addition to local shelters, area rescue groups and even individuals provide ongoing opportunities for people to humanely re-home unwanted dogs and cats. Depending on the circumstances, pet abandonment charges can range from a Class C misdemeanor to a State Jail felony. For information on this and other city animal laws, residents are encouraged to visit www.saacs.net.”

If you have information about the case or the identity of the person in the video, call 311.