VIDEO: Cowboys Dance Hall opens at 12:01 a.m. Friday to large crowd

May 22 marks the reopening of bars for the first time in months.

SAN ANTONIO — At 12:01 a.m. Friday, bars and clubs around the state were allowed to open for business at 25% capacity.

There are additional guidelines for these establishments, which include: 

  • Customers must be seated at a table. No more than six people may sit at a table
  • Bar owners must physically block off the bar and remove or block off bar stools so that customers can't sit at the bar or order at the bar
  • Bar employees must frequently clean and disinfect any regularly touched surfaces such as doorknobs, tables and chairs
  • Customers must minimize contact with people who don't live with them. Customers and employees must follow social distancing of six feet
  • Customers and employees are urged to wear face masks and wash their hands
  • Bars must use disposable menus and must provide single-use condiments and silverware
  • Tables and chairs must be installed to maintain social distancing and may not be moved
  • Employees must be screened for COVID-19 daily

VIDEO: As you can see in the video taken out of Cowboys Dance Hall in San Antonio, temperatures were checked as patrons walked inside. 