VIDEO: Cowboys Dance Hall opens at 12:01 a.m. Friday to large crowd

SAN ANTONIO — At 12:01 a.m. Friday, bars and clubs around the state were allowed to open for business at 25% capacity.
There are additional guidelines for these establishments, which include:
- Customers must be seated at a table. No more than six people may sit at a table
- Bar owners must physically block off the bar and remove or block off bar stools so that customers can't sit at the bar or order at the bar
- Bar employees must frequently clean and disinfect any regularly touched surfaces such as doorknobs, tables and chairs
- Customers must minimize contact with people who don't live with them. Customers and employees must follow social distancing of six feet
- Customers and employees are urged to wear face masks and wash their hands
- Bars must use disposable menus and must provide single-use condiments and silverware
- Tables and chairs must be installed to maintain social distancing and may not be moved
- Employees must be screened for COVID-19 daily
VIDEO: As you can see in the video taken out of Cowboys Dance Hall in San Antonio, temperatures were checked as patrons walked inside.