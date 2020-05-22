VIDEO: Cowboys Dance Hall opens at 12:01 a.m. Friday to large crowd

May 22 marks the reopening of bars for the first time in months.

SAN ANTONIO — At 12:01 a.m. Friday, bars and clubs around the state were allowed to open for business at 25% capacity.

There are additional guidelines for these establishments, which include:

Customers must be seated at a table. No more than six people may sit at a table

Bar owners must physically block off the bar and remove or block off bar stools so that customers can't sit at the bar or order at the bar

Bar employees must frequently clean and disinfect any regularly touched surfaces such as doorknobs, tables and chairs

Customers must minimize contact with people who don't live with them. Customers and employees must follow social distancing of six feet

Customers and employees are urged to wear face masks and wash their hands

Bars must use disposable menus and must provide single-use condiments and silverware

Tables and chairs must be installed to maintain social distancing and may not be moved

Employees must be screened for COVID-19 daily