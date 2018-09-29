Newly-released video shows a hazing scandal involving Bexar County sheriff’s deputies last year. The group is shown using a stun gun on one of the deputies.

That weapon ended up in the hands of a 4-year-old girl at the party, who tried to take part in the hazing.

When this happened in August of 2017, Sheriff Javier Salazar called it disturbing. The video was posted on social media and the sheriff learned of it soon afterward. He said that the fact that the taser ended up in the hands of a child was inexcusable.

In the video, the child is holding the weapon and the adult nearby snatches it away before the child has a chance to use it on the deputy that’s handcuffed to the floor.

All of the devices and gear used in the video were issued by Bexar County for official use.

The seven deputies involved were members of the SERT team, the SWAT team for the Bexar County Jail. They were all placed on administrative leave.

One of the deputies involved, Joseph Martinez, was arrested for a DWI earlier this month. Another deputy, Michael Gomez, was indicted on official oppression in an unrelated case.

The deputies could have faced criminal charges for the incident, including child endangerment, but none were officially charged.

