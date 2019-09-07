SAN ANTONIO — Video quickly going viral captured a fight that broke out at a San Antonio sports bar over the weekend.

Police confirmed that officers were called to Ojos Locos at 5809 NW Loop 410 for a fight at 10:23 p.m. the night of July 7. 

Eddie Aguilar captured video, currently garnering more than 180,000 views, of the incident that night.

Documents obtained by KENS 5 reveal 15 investigations by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission into possible infractions at Ojos Locos. The most common violations at the bar include selling alcoholic beverages to minors and selling alcohol to obviously intoxicated customers.

