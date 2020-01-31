SAN ANTONIO — The sentencing phase of the rape trial for Anton Harris began on Thursday. The 20-year-old faces five years to life in prison for targeting, assaulting and robbing several women in the Medical Center between June of 2016 and May of 2017, while he was still in high school.

During opening statements for the sentencing phase of the trial, the state told jurors they would hear from victims who share similarities in their sexual assaults. They said there's a pattern in Harris' attacks.

The state said Harris would either knock on his victim's front door or follow them from their car to their apartment. He would then use a gun or knife to threaten them before demanding money and sexually assaulting them.

The first victim to take the stand on Thursday told jurors she was able to fight off her attacker in the parking lot.

“Someone came up behind me and grabbed me," said the victim. "They covered my nose and mouth with a t-shirt. They started dragging me backwards.”

The victim said she started clawing at the man's face and eyes until he let go. Police connected the DNA found under her fingernails.

The second victim to take the stand was sexually assaulted. She was living in an apartment in the Medical Center on June 3, 2016 when she heard a noise at the door.

The victim thought it was her cat wanting to be let in, so she opened the door.

"Someone was crouching there and pushed open the door," said the victim. "He came inside and he was holding a knife."

The victim said the man's face was covered. She describes him as "a young black man."

She ran to her bathroom and tried to lock the door, but her attacker was faster.

"He told me, 'don't scream or I'll kill you,'" said the victim.

The victim said she repeatedly asked the man "why are you doing this" and he didn't answer the question.

"He put the knife to my neck and made me be quiet," said the victim.

The victim said she was forced into her bedroom where the man took her pants off and raped her.

"At that point, I wanted to comply. I thought he was going to kill me," said the victim. "I didn't want to beg for my life, but I told him he was pathetic."

The victim said after she said that, he stopped. The man told her not to move and ran out of her apartment. The victim was half-dressed when she got up to lock the door behind him.

"I was afraid that he was going to come back or bring other people," said the victim.

Harris' defense attorney plans to call Harris' mother and girlfriend to the stand. He's hoping they can persuade jurors to have mercy on his client.

“As violent as those crimes were, nobody was stabbed, nobody was killed,” said the defense.

The sentencing phase of the trial is expected to continue into early next week.