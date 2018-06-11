Three people killed after a shooting at a home on the far west side of San Antonio Tuesday have been identified.

Police said they are investigating the fatal shooting as a murder-suicide.

19-year-old Delma Lou Ann Pereida and 21-year-old Cassandra Anne Pereida were found killed in the home. A woman in her 50s was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said she was shot in both arms.

The alleged gunman, 19-year-old Alexander Hyde died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Medical Examiner.

The shooting took place Tuesday evening in the 10300 of Cone Hill, according to Doug Greene, SAPD Public Information Officer.

Officers said they initially received a 911 call from a friend of one of the victims who was communicating with her via social media. When they arrived, police said they heard screaming in the back of the home.

Homicide investigators are working to piece together what led to the fatal shooting.

