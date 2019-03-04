SAN ANTONIO — All three victims who were shot in a fight at Lady Bird Johnson Park Tuesday night have been identified by the San Antonio Police Department.

The third victim who was killed by his gunshot wound has been identified as Ramiro Longoria, 28.

Survivors Nicholas Herrera, 27, and Clarence White, 27, were both shot in an altercation over a basketball game at the park located in the 10700 block of Nacogdoches Road around 7:30 pm Tuesday.

The gunman, who's been described as a black male in his late teens to early 20s, is still on the run.

According to SAPD, the victims were playing basketball when a fight broke out and a gun was pulled.

One player was fatally shot in the head. Herrera was grazed in the arm and treated at the scene. White was struck in the leg and taken to Northeast Methodist Hospital nearby. He is in stable condition.

Police believe the gunman was playing in the pickup game with the victims.

“What happened was reckless and it was senseless,” McManus said. “There’s probably not one of us here who hasn’t played a pickup basketball game, but to pull out a gun because of a fight at a pickup basketball game just doesn’t make any sense.”

Police said no one else was in danger, although the park was full of families and other activities, including a baseball game. The park was closed as police processed the scene.