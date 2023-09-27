Victim was able to identify her killer before she died, police say

She was shot last month inside a car on the city’s east side.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman helped San Antonio Police identify the man who shot her in the face before she tragically died. The victim was shot last month inside a car on the city’s east side.

Now, Chris Rios, 19, who police say was also her friend, is charged in her death.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim was shot by the suspect in the backseat of a car on August 31.

Police say the victim’s boyfriend and Rios' girlfriend were also inside the car at the time of the shooting. The group was driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol on that fateful night, according to arrest paperwork.

The group ended up near an apartment complex along Lamar and North Gevers and that is when police say Rios tried to shoot his girlfriend, but the gun didn't fire.

He then allegedly got out, adjusted the gun, then shot at the victim hitting her in the hand and jaw. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the victim couldn't speak, but was able to sign and type the details of the shooting and identified Rios as the shooter using a photo.

About 20 days later, the victim tragically died from her injuries and Rios’ charge was then upgraded to murder.

He is now due in court on November 3.

