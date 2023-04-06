Victim in serious condition after being pinned inside vehicle following crash

Firefighters had to cut the person out of their vehicle.

SAN ANTONIO — A victim in a car accident was pinned inside their vehicle following the crash near downtown.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. Sunday on I-37 at Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

According to the patrol officer, a single vehicle was traveling south on IH-37 when it crashed. Firefighters had to cut one person from the vehicle and they were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

No information was provided as to whether it was a man or a woman.

We do know there was at least one other person inside the car, and they were not injured.

No other Injuries were reported and no other details were provided.

Police had the area blocked off while crews worked the incident.

This is a developing story.

