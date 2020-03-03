SAN ANTONIO — The victim of a motorcycle crash that shut down part of IH-10 E Monday afternoon has been identified as Kyle Perry, 65, according to officials with SAPD.

Witnesses reported traffic to have been moderate to heavy at the time of the crash.

According to preliminary information from the San Antonio Police Department, a Freightliner truck tractor with an attached flatbed trailer was reported by witnesses to have been traveling at a speed too fast for conditions due to traffic on the roadway.

The truck attempted to brake but ended up hitting the motorcycle and jack-knifed in the roadway, blocking both eastbound traffic lanes.

Three other cars ahead of the truck and motorcycle were also involved in the accident, which included a Jeep Cherokee that rolled over.

The motorcyclist, Perry, died at the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner truck tractor ran off from the scene without stopping to provide information or render aid to Perry or the other victims of the crash.

Once the driver of the Freightliner was identified, he/she was charged with failure to stop and render aid, resulting in death and multiple charges of failure to stop and render aid-moving.