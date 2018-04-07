The man killed in a triple shooting following a road rage incident on the city's west side has been identified as 22-year-old Jesus Garcia.

Two others were left in critical condition following the road rage incident, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Investigators said the shooting occurred around 1:25 am Wednesday in the 2700 block of Castroville Road.

SAPD said the vehicle carrying three males and the suspected shooter in a white SUV were both traveling near 39th street. When the driver of the white SUV spotted their vehicle, he reportedly opened-fired into their vehicle.

Police arrived at the scene where the three male victims in their 20s had all sustained gunshot wounds. Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other victims were transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

The suspected shooter fled the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.

No word on what led up to the confrontation.

